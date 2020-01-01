Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, Dakar Rally champion, speaks to Al Jazeera

The prestigious Dakar Rally Race comes to the Middle East for the first time on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia hosts the 42nd edition of the race after 11 years in South America.

Defending Dakar Rally champion, Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, spoke to Al Jazeera’s Sana Hamouche about this historic moment and his hopes that his own country could host the start of the race as soon as 2021.

