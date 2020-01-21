-
Queen Victoria”s BIG bloomers go under hammer in Derbyshire
A pair of Queen Victoria’s bloomers alongside two sets of her boots were auctioned in Derbyshire on Tuesday.
The ‘royal pants’, decorated with an ornamented crown, were sold for £650 ($720). After spending over a century inside a cupboard with other items from the regal wardrobe, the owner of the silk bloomers took them to be auctioned as they were taking up too much room.
The owner of the collection, Roderick Williams, said the garments had been in his family since they were gifted to his great-great-grandfather Alexander Lamont Henderson who was the Queen’s photographer.
Experts were unable to pinpoint the exact date of the items of clothing but they believed they had been worn in the late 1890s.
