Questions about Kim Jong Un’s health intensify | DW News

There are new questions over the health status of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Reports from the Reuters news agency say medical experts have been sent from China to advise on Kim’s health. Earlier this week, media in South Korea reported that he was recovering after a cardiovascular procedure. But the leader hasn’t been seen in public and speculation of a serious heart condition persists. North Korea is challenging suggestions that their leader is gravely ill.

