Quito firefighter plays trumpet from turntable ladder lifting people’s spirits amid coronavirus l…

A firefighter from the Quito Brigade decided to lift locals’ spirits with the sound of trumpet, during the coronavirus lockdown in Ecuador.

Footage emerged on Tuesday shows firefighter Luis Quimbita on top of the fire engine’s turntable ladder, which is reportedly 20 metres high, playing the instrument with locals cheering from their windows.

“We are looking for a way to reach out to people, make them feel they are not alone, that firefighters are their friends and that we can reach out to them through music,” said Quimbita.

According to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has reported around 7,858 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 388 deaths.

