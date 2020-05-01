-
Ramadan in Jerusalem: New way of observing the holy month
For the second Friday of Ramadan, Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque compound remains closed and the streets of the Old City are unusually quiet.
Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem are having to adjust to a new way of observing the holy month while dealing with the economic uncertainty of the lockdown.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.
