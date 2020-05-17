-
Brexit: UK minority parties write letter in support of extension as talks stall - 9 hours ago
-
Ireland: Country enters phase 1 of 5-step plan to lift restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
Europeans enjoy weekend sun as lockdown ease, but risks remain - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Transport for London receives £1.6 billion bailout as revenue drops 90% - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England’s primary schools reopening plan – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 10 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: ‘Ghost football’ and online events as Europe adapts to life without a vaccine - 10 hours ago
-
Brazil’s president pushes for end to lockdown - 10 hours ago
-
India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 - 11 hours ago
-
Healthcare workers turn their backs on Belgium’s prime minister - 21 hours ago
-
Rami Makhlouf rejects gov’t demand he step down from Syriatel - 23 hours ago
Rami Makhlouf rejects gov’t demand he step down from Syriatel
Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf said on Sunday that authorities set a deadline for him to resign from top mobile operator Syriatel or they would revoke its licence – but he promised not to step down.
Makhlouf said the government was piling pressure on him and threatening to arrest him unless he handed over company profits.
In a 16-minute Facebook video – the third he has issued publicising a rift with his cousin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad – Makhlouf said the collapse of Syriatel, a main revenue earner for the government, would deal a “catastrophic” blow to the economy.
Makhlouf was part of the president’s inner circle and has played a big role in financing al-Assad’s war effort, Western officials say, citing his business empire that includes telecoms, real estate, construction and oil trading.
Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian academic at the European University Institute in Florence, talks to Al Jazeera.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Syria