Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 12 mins ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - about 1 hour ago
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
Serbia’s ruling conservatives set for landslide in general election under lockdown - 7 hours ago
Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths - 9 hours ago
Ruling conservatives set to win Serbian parliamentary vote - 9 hours ago
One minute’s silence will be held later for the three victims of the Reading stabbing attack.
It’s Monday 22 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
