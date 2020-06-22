Reading terror attack second victim named

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, a 39-year-old US citizen, is the second of three victims named, after teacher James Furlong, from the stabbing attack in Reading, UK, on Saturday. International affairs editor Philip Turle, says the 25-year-old assailant remains in police custody, with the motive as yet unclear.

