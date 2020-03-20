Ready-to-wear, winter 2020: Tackling the zeitgeist head-on

Fashion is very often pure escapism – but today, that couldn’t be further from the truth. For proof, look no further than the catwalk decors that provide a backdrop for designers’ latest ready-to-wear collections. Next winter’s offerings were largely a realisation of the most unsettling contemporary fears: Kenzo’s show (pictured) took place in quarantine, while Japanese designer Mame Kurogouchi set up camp at Paris’s Faculty of Pharmacy and the Balenciaga show was submerged by rising sea levels.

