‘Real battle’ ahead after Biden overtakes Sanders as Democratic front-runner

The Super Tuesday Democractic primary results – with Joe Biden winning nine states including Texas and Bernie Sanders winning just three but also likely to take California, the most populous US state – have cemented the Democratic contest as a two-horse race and set the stage for a drawn-out tussle for the 2020 presidential nomination.

