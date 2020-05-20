Rebel attacks in Mozambique: Regional leaders to discuss security

Regional leaders in Southern Africa are meeting to discuss an increasing rebel insurgency in Mozambique.

Since 2017, an armed group believed to have links to the ISIL (ISIS) group has carried out more than 350 attacks, killing over 600 people in Mozambique’s northern region of Cabo Delgado.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports on how a regional front could finally provide security for civilians.

