REFEED: Lavrov speaks to press after Libya peace summit in Berlin

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the press at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Sunday, January 19, after the international conference on Libya.

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso are set to participate in the conference.

On Thursday, Haftar agreed in principle to a ceasefire following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

