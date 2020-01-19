-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
REFEED: Lavrov speaks to press after Libya peace summit in Berlin
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the press at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Sunday, January 19, after the international conference on Libya.
Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso are set to participate in the conference.
On Thursday, Haftar agreed in principle to a ceasefire following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly