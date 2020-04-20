-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
REFEED/LIVE: Putin opens meeting on coronavirus situation in Russia ENGLISH
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via videoconference ahead of a coronavirus meeting with Russian officials and virology experts in Moscow on Monday, April 20.
According to the latest data by Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre, the country has recorded 47,121 COVID-19 cases and 405 coronavirus-related deaths.
