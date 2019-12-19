-
REFEED: Press briefing following Trilateral Gas Talks in Berlin
Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Alexey Orzhel and Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic hold a press conference in Berlin on Thursday, December 19, following EU-Russia-Ukraine trilateral gas talks featuring Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Ukraine’s Energy Minister Alexey Orzhel. The negotiations, hosted by Sefcovic, are aimed at closing gaps between the parties over a new agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, as the current 10-year contract expires on December 31.
