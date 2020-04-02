REFEED: Putin addresses nation on coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in a televised address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Moscow on Thursday, April 2.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 3,548 on Thursday. Thirty people have died from the virus, according to official figures.

