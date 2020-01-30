REFEED: Putin and Netanyahu hold meeting: Protocol

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are meeting in Moscow on Thursday, January 30.

The Israeli PM is on a one-day working visit to Russia as he makes his way to Israel via the US.

According to Netanyahu’s spokesperson Anna Jonathan-Leus, the leaders are expected to “discuss various issues of the regional agenda”, as well as US President Donald Trump’s fabled ‘deal of the century’.

NOTE TO CLIENTS: Images as incoming from source.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly