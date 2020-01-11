-
REFEED: Putin holds meeting with Merkel in Moscow
German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a working visit to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, January 11. According to the Kremlin press office, during their talks the two leaders are expected to discuss the current situation in Syria and Libya, as well as the escalation of tensions in between the US and Iran following Washington’s airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport on January 3.
