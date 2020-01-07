REFEED: Putin meets Assad in Damascus during official visit (ORI)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, January 7. During the meeting, both leaders were briefed by the commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria.

