REFEED: Putin takes part in coronavirus meeting – TIME TBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends coronavirus control meeting via videoconference in Moscow on Monday, April 13.

On Monday, Russia recorded 2,558 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total count in the country to 18,328. There have been 148 coronavirus-related deaths in Russia so far.

