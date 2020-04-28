-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
REFEED: Putin takes part in meeting with heads of Russian regions (ENG)
President Vladimir Putin attends an online meeting on countering the coronavirus spread with the heads of the Russian regions, in Moscow on Tuesday, April 28.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, Russia has recorded 87,147 COVID-19 cases and 794 coronavirus-related deaths.
Video ID:
