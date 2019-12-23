[REFEED] Putin to launch first train between mainland Russia and Crimea (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take part in the launching ceremony of the first train to cross the Crimean Bridge on Monday. December 23. Putin will join the ride on a special train from Kerch during which he will talk to the driver and engineers behind the project. After arriving at the Taman station Putin will deliver a speech and take part in a video call with Saint-Petersburg from where the first passenger train should depart to reach Crimea through the bridge.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly