Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions
A fire razed a refugee centre on the Greek island of Lesbos as agencies aiding them clashed with right-wing groups.
The island’s residents have expressed dismay with the growing number of asylum seekers after Turkey opened its borders to allow the refugees it had been harbouring to cross into Greece.
Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Lesbos.
