Refugees in France come to rescue as farmers struggle without foreign seasonal workers

37 mins ago

Several refugees has come to the rescue in helping French farmers handle their crops as the coronavirus crisis has resulted in a steep lack of foreign seasonal workers. FRANCE 24 reports.

