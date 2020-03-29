-
Refugees in Greece at severe risk due to dire living conditions
There are nearly 50,000 refugees in Greece. Most of them are on the mainland and the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Kos, Samos and Leros.
The United Nations says more than 9,000 asylum seekers arrived by land and sea this year alone.
Many of them have fled war and instability in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Including countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Lesbos Island is the biggest entry point for migrants in the Aegean – with more than 20,000 arriving there since 2016.
Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports on why conditions are so bad from the largest Aegean refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.
