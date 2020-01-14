Refugees in Greece: Healthcare cuts expose mental health crisis

Greece is toughening its stance on asylum seekers, taking away their rights to healthcare and social security payments.

It’s a reflection of the tension between the Greek society and refugees.

In the second of a series of reports on the main overland route from Greece to Croatia.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee went to one Greek village where refugees’ growing sense of isolation is having tragic consequen

