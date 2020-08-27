-
Relief as Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
For the first time in New Zealand’s history, a judge has ordered a convicted person to spend the rest of their life in prison, without the possibility of getting out.
The sentence was handed to Brenton Tarrant, the self-confessed white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in March last year.
It was, by far, the country’s worst mass shooting.
Survivors and relatives of the victims say they feel relieved – and hope the end of the trial gives them closure.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a message of unity and solace for the Muslim community.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports.
Earlier, we spoke to Lianne Dalziel, the mayor of Christchurch, and she had a message of healing and unity for the people of her city.
