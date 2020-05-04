Relief palpable as Italians return to the streets

After two months in lockdown, the sense of relief in Rome is palpable, as people slowly return to the streets. Christian Blasberg, Professor in Contemporary History, LUISS Guido Carli University, says that people could not have endured the confinement conditions much longer. Now the country, already in grips of recession, must work out how to rebuild economically.

