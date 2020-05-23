-
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - 24 mins ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 58 mins ago
-
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 2 hours ago
-
Archaeological World Heritage site in Italy welcomes back visitors - 10 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by leaked video about right to control police - 11 hours ago
-
Bangladesh struggles to aid cyclone-stricken communities - 13 hours ago
-
Is France breaking with its colonial past in Africa? | Inside Story - 14 hours ago
-
Religious services resume in France as easing of restrictions continues - 14 hours ago
Religious services resume in France as easing of restrictions continues
France is one of the most heavily impacted countries by the global pandemic, with more than 180,000 confirmed cases and over 28,000 deaths.
