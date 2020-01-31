Remembering Auschwitz: Could It Happen Again? | To the point

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, anti-semitism is on the rise in Germany. So, why have the lessons of the Holocaust not been learned? Our Guests: Ruth Ur (Yad Vashem Germany), Matthias Heyl (Historian), Albert Steinberger (DW)

