Remembering Auschwitz: Holocaust survivors share testimonies

Some of the last living survivors of the Holocaust have shared their emotional testimony as they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in occupied Poland.

More than a million people, mainly Jews, were killed at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

