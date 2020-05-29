-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 13 hours ago
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 14 hours ago
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 14 hours ago
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 14 hours ago
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 14 hours ago
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 14 hours ago
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 15 hours ago
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 15 hours ago
Renault cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide in bid to save 2 billion euros
Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :
➡️ Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions
➡️ Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening
➡️ Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech
➡️ Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM
➡️ Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros
