Report: US model projects eight-fold increase in COVID-19 cases

In the US, the Trump administration is projecting the number of daily deaths from the virus will double by the end of the month.

That is according to an internal report seen by the New York Times.

The US is still seeing a surge of coronavirus cases in much of the country, but many states are moving to reopen businesses and get people back to work.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

