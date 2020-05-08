Report: Venezuela opposition plotted Maduro overthrow

Families in Venezuela are searching for relatives they say have become political prisoners after a failed coup attempt to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

According to a Washington Post newspaper report, Venezuela’s opposition members negotiated a $213m deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country on May 3.

Venezuelan authorities have arrested more than a dozen people, including Americans who work for a firm, they say were part of the plot.

The US government denies any involvement.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports.

