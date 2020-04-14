Reporting on Covid-19: A daily challenge for Egyptian journalists

In a number of countries across the Middle East, reporting on the coronavirus has become increasingly challenging. Among them is Egypt, where the infection rate continues to climb among the 100 million-strong population. The country has also come under fire for stepping up late and not imposing strict enough measures to tackle the spread of the virus. For more on the situation, we speak to Egyptian journalist and author Khaled Diab.

