Reports of anti-Chinese views in Philippines over coronavirus
As the Philippines grapples with its first death in the country from coronavirus, some in the Chinese-Filipino community say they fear they are being discriminated against.
This follows reports of anti-Chinese comments on social media and officials issuing memos to isolate the community.
But others say these moves are necessary to stop the spread of the virus.
Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports from Manila.
