Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists
Activists are warning that oil drilling in Republic of Congo’s peatlands would devastate the global environment if allowed.
Oil companies last year discovered vast oil reserves beneath these peatland forests which contain one of the world’s largest carbon sinks.
The government, however, has assured it will protect the peatlands despite allowing companies to conduct oil exploration there.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Republic of Congo’s capital, Brazzaville.
#Congo #Peatlands #ClimateChange