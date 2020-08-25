-
Alexei Navalny: The Kremlin’s history of political poisonings - 10 hours ago
-
Who was Ratko Mladic, the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’? - 11 hours ago
-
‘Deflated’ Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal - 11 hours ago
-
Zambian president sacked central bank Chief | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report - 11 hours ago
-
US Republican Convention: why Trump is playing to his base - 11 hours ago
-
Trump trailing in polls, but base unbowed - 11 hours ago
-
Mexican wrestlers improvise as industry struggles amid COVID-19 - 11 hours ago
-
European holiday destinations see rise in coronavirus cases - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters continue battling California wildfires - 12 hours ago
Republicans laud Trump, fear left-wing takeover, as RNC opens
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of working to steal the upcoming election as the Republican National Convention got under way.
Speakers railed against what they say is the threat of the Democrats’ “radical left”.
This year, the Republican Party has not published its own platform, instead promising blanket support for Trump’s agenda.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House in Washington, DC, US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#USelection2020 #RNC2020 #Trump2020