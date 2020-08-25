Republicans laud Trump, fear left-wing takeover, as RNC opens

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of working to steal the upcoming election as the Republican National Convention got under way.

Speakers railed against what they say is the threat of the Democrats’ “radical left”.

This year, the Republican Party has not published its own platform, instead promising blanket support for Trump’s agenda.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House in Washington, DC, US.

