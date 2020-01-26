Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

Friday’s earthquake, which has killed 31 people and injured more than a thousand.

There are fears that the number will rise, as emergency crews continue to scour the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The epicentre of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake was near the southeastern town of Sivrice.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from the nearby city of Elazig, Turkey.

