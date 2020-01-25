-
Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey
Search and rescue efforts are under way after a deadly earthquake struck eastern Turkey, killing at least 22 people and injuring more than 900 others.
Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) said in a series of tweets early on Saturday that five people were pulled alive from the rubble in Elazig province.
The magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 8:55pm local time (17:55 GMT), at a depth of 6.7km near the town of Sivrice, according to AFAD, and was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu has more from Elazig, Turkey.
