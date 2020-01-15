Rescue workers race to evacuate residents and animals from Taal volcano danger zone

After the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines on Sunday, authorities are racing against the clock to evacuate residents and animals in preparation for yet another eruption. “We had no choice but to evacuate for the safety of our children,” said one mother.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en