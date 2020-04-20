Researchers race to find vaccine, without shortcuts on safety

While researchers are making faster than usual progress towards finding a vaccine, Ultan Power, professor of molecular virology, at Queen’s University Belfast, cautions against taking shortcuts in the eventual testing phase of any vaccine. Scientists are also looking whether existing drugs can be repurposed to attack the virus and reduce its inflammatory response.

