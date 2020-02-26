Crowds attempted to stop police from disembarking on the islands of Lesbos and Chios as they protested against the building of new migrant detention camps…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/26/residents-clash-with-police-on-greek-islands-over-building-of-new-migrant-detention-camps

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live