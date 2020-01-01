Residents flee towards the sea as Australian bushfires intensify

Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most populous states have trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two fatalities on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

