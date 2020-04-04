-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Residents of elderly home ‘practically live in terror’ as facility struggles with COVID-19 outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
“The drama surrounding the masks was really a big drama,” explained Dr Sgreccia, the Medical Director at the Senigallia residency for the elderly on the east coast of Italy while he gave a unique insight into the numerous problems they have encountered since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The footage, filmed on Friday, highlights the measures health workers and sick patients are taking to stop any further spread of the virus.
“It’s dramatic in the sense that we didn’t even have any surgical masks anymore,” began Dr Sgreccia as he showed a reporter the facility.
“We didn’t have any, we couldn’t buy any because we didn’t have the permission to do so. That is because they were commissioned, and rightly so, for the civil defence, but here we have a fragile situation,” he went on to say.
The residency hosts 240 elderly patients and is doing all it can to keep the spread of the virus as low as possible. Unfortunately, getting hold of supplies is difficult as general hospitals have the priority right now, as one nurse explained. “All closed their doors on us a little bit in the sense that everything they were able to produce was destined for the hospitals,” explained nurse Noemi Olivetti while discussing the suppliers they usually use.
Despite the dark situation, the elderly patient interviewed showed a glimmer of hope. Though admitting “I practically live in terror”, one patient told us that she has “hope that we will make it.”
“I’m not scared of death, I’m only scared about not being able to see my children again,” the patient went on to explain.
Dr Sgreccia confirmed that no visitors are allowed on the location and to try and keep the spirits of the patients high they use “systems like Skype and WhatsApp, or wherever one can, to keep in touch with their families.”
Italy is the nation that has been the worst-hit in terms of fatalities since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with 13,915 deaths thus far. Over 115,000 confirmed cases have been reported in Italy.
Video ID: 20200403-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly