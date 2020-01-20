-
Restaurant launches “Megxit” menu inspired by the Sussexes
A London restaurant launched a three-course ‘Megxit Menu’ on Monday, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcement that they were both stepping back from public duties on behalf of the Royals.
Diners will be able to pick the best from Britain and Canada’s cuisine, including an 800g 60-day-aged English Dexter steak, a Canadian crab and truffle sandwich and a ‘snickers’ bar as a part of the £65 headset menu at M Threadneedle St.
“We wanted to do something which was quite fun and nothing too harmful. We love the Sussexes but it was just a little bit of fun around it,” said the restaurant director.
The menu will be available until the end of the month at the fancy venue located in the London financial district.
