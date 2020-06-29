Share
Revealed: Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open

June 29, 2020

Spoiler alert: The United States isn’t on it, but China is.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/25/revealed-draft-list-of-countries-that-will-be-allowed-to-enter-eu-when-borders-open

