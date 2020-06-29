-
Hong Kong police enforces first arrests under new security law | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Macron says new tactics ‘shifted the dynamic’ in Sahel fight - 9 hours ago
-
UK care homes lawsuit: Government sued for how it handled coronavirus in nursing homes - 9 hours ago
-
Hong Kong democracy: China legislation met with concern from abroad, defiance at home - 9 hours ago
-
Russia commission announces first results of vote on reforms - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus clusters: Authorities work to contain localised outbreak in several European countries - 9 hours ago
-
Europe reopens: Bloc lifts travel restrictions for visitors from 15 non-EU countries - 9 hours ago
-
Covid-19 crisis: ‘South Europe not as resilient as northern economies’ - 10 hours ago
-
€750 billion recovery plan: Is it enough? - 10 hours ago
-
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms - 10 hours ago
Revealed: Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open
Spoiler alert: The United States isn’t on it, but China is.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/25/revealed-draft-list-of-countries-that-will-be-allowed-to-enter-eu-when-borders-open
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories