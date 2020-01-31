Revellers gather in London to count down Brexit

Brexit supporters outside the British Parliament gathered to mark the countdown to 11pm in the UK, midnight in Brussels, when the UK officially leaves the European Union.

The 2016 referendum vote saw 52 percent vote in favour of leaving and 48 percent vote to stay in the EU.

There had been hopes Big Ben would sound its bells but that was ruled out by the House of Commons. Instead there will be pre-recorded bongs played out on loud speakers.

