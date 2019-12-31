This year has seen activists step up their protests over climate change, calling on their governments to do much more. Inspired by Greta Thunberg, their demonstrations have come as temperature records were being set in scores of countries across the globe. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/31/review-2019-greta-than-ever-climate-fight-inspired-by-teenage-swede

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live