Review of 2m rule + Greta Thunberg interview – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Review of 2m rule + Greta Thunberg interview – Covid-19: Top stories this morning
A review into the 2m social distancing rule will conclude “within the coming days”, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has told the BBC.
It comes amid warnings many businesses will not survive under the current guidance as the government prepares to ease more restrictions on 4 July.
Pubs, restaurants and hotels are among those hoping to reopen.
Greta Thunberg: Climate change ‘as urgent’ as coronavirus. Greta Thunberg says the world needs to learn the lessons of coronavirus and treat climate change with similar urgency.
That means the world acting “with necessary force”, the Swedish climate activist says in an exclusive interview with BBC News.
It’s Saturday 20 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
