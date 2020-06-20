Review of 2m rule + Greta Thunberg interview – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

A review into the 2m social distancing rule will conclude “within the coming days”, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has told the BBC.

It comes amid warnings many businesses will not survive under the current guidance as the government prepares to ease more restrictions on 4 July.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels are among those hoping to reopen.

Greta Thunberg: Climate change ‘as urgent’ as coronavirus. Greta Thunberg says the world needs to learn the lessons of coronavirus and treat climate change with similar urgency.

That means the world acting “with necessary force”, the Swedish climate activist says in an exclusive interview with BBC News.

