Rights group says Malaysia risks health of detained migrants

Police in Malaysia have detained more than 700 refugees and migrant workers.

They live in areas where COVID-19 cases surged last month, triggering accusations that foreigners are spreading the virus.

Rights groups say they could be held for months in dangerously cramped conditions, and that detaining the migrants in close quarters will only increase the virus.

Phil Robertson is the Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch.

He says Malaysian authorities are risking the health of the people they have arrested.

